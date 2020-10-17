Ivanka Trump to campaign on behalf of president in Michigan Monday

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, will visit Michigan on Monday to “participate in a conversation with local supporters,” according to the president’s campaign.

President Trump’s campaign announced Saturday that Ivanka Trump will travel to Alto, Michigan on October 19 to campaign on behalf of her father, who is running for reelection as the Republican presidential candidate. Ivanka Trump is expected to discuss the president’s “Make America Great Again” agenda with Michigan supporters.

Ivanka Trump is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. The exact location of her visit has not yet been released.

President Trump is also campaigning in Michigan ahead of Election Day, stopping in Muskegon on October 17.

Opponent Joe Biden, former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate, campaigned in Michigan on Friday. Former Second Lady of the U.S. Jill Biden is also scheduled to campaign in Michigan on Tuesday, October 20.

Election Day is on November 3, but voting in the presidential election is already underway in Michigan and across the country with early voting and mail-in voting.

