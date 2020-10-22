Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Metro Detroit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop in Metro Detroit on Thursday. Pence held a rally at the Oakland County International Airport.

Pence hailed the appointment, and what he believes will be the swearing in, of Judge Amy Coney-Barrett. He slammed Joe Biden for not answering whether he wants to pack the Supreme Court if elected.

“The American people deserve a straight answer, Joe. When you run for the highest office in the land, the American people deserve to know whether you respect the highest court in the land,” Pence said.

According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden said if he is elected he will convene a national commission to study the court system. That answer was in response to questions about whether he would seek to add justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The crowd was enthusiastic. Dave Dumiter of Dearborn said he did all he could to get Pence’s attention.

“I want Trump and Pence to know there’s people in Michigan that are for him,” Dumiter said.

