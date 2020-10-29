Vice President Pence campaigns in Flint on Wednesday

FLINT, Mich. – With the presidential election less than a week away, candidates from both sides are focusing their campaigning efforts on a number of key states, including Michigan.

On Wednesday Vice President Mike Pence stopped in Flint to deliver remarks to a crowd of several hundred people, who waited three hours or more to see him.

During his speech, Pence focused his attention on the economy -- which some attendees say is part of the reason they support Pence’s and President Donald Trump’s reelection.

Both Trump’s and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaigns believe Michigan is up for grabs this November, and they’re pouring in both money and time by the bucketful. Both candidates and surrogates for their campaigns will be stopping in Michigan all throughout the next week, leading into Election Day on November 3.

