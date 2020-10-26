Jill Biden to campaign in Michigan for husband on Thursday

DETROIT – Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to campaign in Michigan on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The Biden-Harris campaign did not provide additional details when making the announcement Monday afternoon.

More details on the trip are expected to be released soon. She campaigned in Metro Detroit earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Trump will hold a Lansing rally one week before Election Day.

Read more: President Donald Trump to hold rally in Michigan 1 week before Election Day

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris campaigned in Metro Detroit Sunday and discussed how a Biden-Harris administration could impact Michiganders.

WATCH: Interview with Sen. Kamala Harris on hunger, job loss, Michigan