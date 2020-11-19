Live stream: Biden, Harris deliver remarks after meeting with US governors

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are scheduled to deliver remarks Thursday afternoon, following a meeting with the National Governors Association’s Executive Committee.

Biden and Harris met with the executive committee, comprised of both Democratic and Republican representatives, to discuss the new administration’s transition into the White House amid the unprecedented (and worsening) coronavirus pandemic.

The National Governors Association’s Executive Committee is comprised of governors Andrew Cuomo of New York, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Kay Ivey of Alabama, Jared Polis of Colorado, Larry Hogan of Maryland, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and Gary Herbert of Utah.

After being declared president-elect, Biden has begun appointing individuals to his team and preparing for the transition from the Trump-Pence to Biden-Harris administration.

President Donald Trump’s refusal to cooperate with his successor has been forcing Biden to seek unusual workarounds to prepare for the exploding public health threat and evolving national security challenges he will inherit in just nine weeks.

