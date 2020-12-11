50ºF

Politics

Live stream: President-elect Biden to introduce key members of new administration

Recent Biden-Harris administration picks tied to Obama administration

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. For the past four years, the United States has been led by a man viewed as one of the most gun-friendly in modern history. But any hope by gun-control advocates that Biden will usher in a new era of restrictions on firearms is highly unlikely for some key reasons: the intense polarization of gun issues that has rendered them a third rail in politics and the narrow margins that Democrats have in Congress. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file)
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are holding a live event Friday afternoon to introduce nominees and appointees for their administration.

Watch live beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Friday using the video player below.

President-elect Biden is introducing five top picks for his new administration on Friday, drawing on leading names from the Obama White House while also tapping an Ohio congresswoman and a congressional committee veteran.

Appearing at the afternoon event are Biden’s choice for director of White House Domestic Policy Council, Susan Rice, who served as President Barack Obama’s national security adviser and U.N. ambassador; and Denis McDonough, Obama’s White House chief of staff, now nominated as veterans affairs secretary.

Also attending will be Biden’s selection for agriculture secretary, Tom Vilsack, who held the same post for Obama; Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, chosen to be the new administration’s housing chief; and Katherine Tai, who is chief trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee and has been tapped as U.S. trade representative.

