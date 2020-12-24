Michigan members of Congress weigh in on COVID stimulus status

LANSING, Mich. – Members of the Michigan delegation are weighing in on the stimulus stalemate.

With President Donald Trump’s demand for $2,000 checks, some democrats are finding themselves in a pretty unusual situation.

Trump’s sudden demand for $2,000 checks for most Americans was swiftly rejected by House Republicans on Thursday

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell spoke out in Washington on Thursday. Rep. Rashida Tlaib spoke out from Detroit.

Republicans blocked the bill in part because they wanted to cut foreign aid before sending larger checks to Americans. A few Republicans also criticized the string of pardons issued by Trump on Wednesday.

Rep. Fred Upton tweeted that he was “beyond disappointed.”

The stalemate in Washington continues as the lines at food banks across the country grow -- with many people worried about unemployment benefits running out.

President Donald Trump’s sudden demand for $2,000 checks for most Americans was swiftly rejected by House Republicans on Thursday as his haphazard actions throw a massive COVID relief and government funding bill into chaos.

The rare Christmas Eve session of the House lasted just minutes, with help for millions of Americans awaiting Trump’s signature on the bill. Unemployment benefits, eviction protections and other emergency aid, including smaller $600 checks, are at risk. Trump’s refusal of the $900 billion package, which is linked to $1.4 trillion government funds bill, could spark a federal shutdown at midnight Monday.

