Trump says he received COVID booster shot, chides boos from crowd

Former President Donald Trump told a crowd at an event that he received a COVID-19 booster shot before being met with a smattering of boos.

Trump was speaking to a crowd as part of a tour with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. Trump was asked by O’Reilly if he received the booster.

“Yes,” said Trump. Some in the audience shouted boos, but Trump attempted to stop them. “Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t,” Trump told the group. “That’s all right, it’s a very tiny group over there.”

Trump and O’Reilly both told the crowd they had been fully vaccinated. Trump told the crowd that he doesn’t support vaccine mandates, but supports getting vaccinated.

“Look, we did something that was historic, we saved tens of millions of lives worldwide when we, together, all of us, we got a vaccine done,” Trump told the crowd, adding that the country would be in worse shape without vaccines, and urged Republicans to take credit for it.

“This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now. Take credit for it,” Trump said.

