Detroit leaders to voice concerns before Michigan redistricting commission meeting

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will start the process of voting on new voting districts for the next decade.

There has been some controversy with current proposals, with some Detroit leaders claiming the new maps won’t represent them.

“We’re hoping, that we can find a solution that doesn’t dilute Detroit and Wayne County votes,” said Scott Holiday with Wayne County Community College Board of Trustees-District 4.

Michigan Independent Citizen’s Redistricting Commission met in Lansing on Tuesday to discuss the proposed redrawing of maps for the state.

Holiday said Detroit residents feel these new maps don’t represent them. Holiday said it will be a huge mistake if the commission votes and passes the current redrawing maps without listening to the people.

“Detroiters should be represented by Detroiters, just like any other community, who want to be represented by people from their communities,” Holiday said.

That’s why Holiday and Michigan Sen. Adam Hollier and community leaders are having a news conference to voice their concerns at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Shrine of the Black Madonna in Detroit.

Who : Coalition of lawmakers, Clergy, Union, Community Activist (including: Sen Adam Hollier (D-Detroit), Dr. Steve Bland President Council of Baptist Pastors. Rep. Tenisha Yancey (Chair Detroit Caucus D-Harper Woods),

What : Press conference to highlight the need for the Commission to adopt districts that are majority black and representative of communities.

When : 9 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 28, 2021)

Where: Shrine of the Black Madonna 7625 Linwood St. Detroit MI, 48206

“Their goal, specifically was to unpack Detroit, which means, to separate communities, that have lived together, that have worked together,” Hollier said.

Hollier said he feels the maps and data are not adding up, especially with the new census numbers, claiming a smaller population in Detroit. At the end of the day, people are asking the commission to be fair and balanced.

Read: Report: 2020 census may have missed thousands in Detroit

“They would go to having 10 state senators and almost 20 state reps. That math doesn’t add up. You can’t have a small number of people and more districts, without being diluted and that’s what we’re asking them not to do,” Hollier said.

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will conduct a meeting from Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in The Cadillac Room, located at 1115 S. Washington Avenue in Lansing.

A copy of the meeting agenda will be made available here. Proposed plans drawn by the commission are available here.