Ryan Kelley, GOP candidate running for Michigan governor in 2022. Photo courtesy of Kelley's campaign website.

One of the leading Republican candidates for Michigan governor was arrested by the FBI and charged for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Thursday morning.

Kelley, one of the five remaining candidates vying to dethrone Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was arrested at his home in Allendale on misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach.

