Pontiac man wanted in connection with fatal shooting of 40-year-old resident

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police are searching for a Pontiac man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old resident who was sitting in a car, officials said.

Keandre Kevon Seay, 29, is a suspect a shooting that happened at 11:44 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Newman Lane, police said.

Witnesses told Oakland County deputies that Seay was yelling at a woman outside a residence in the area. Seay then turned his aggression toward a 40-year-old man who was sitting inside a vehicle, according to authorities.

Seay started arguing with the other man, police said. Witnesses told officials that Seay pulled out a gun and shot the man inside the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

When authorities arrived, the 40-year-old man was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital for medical treatment. A physician pronounced the man dead at the hospital, officials said.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Police are continuing to search for Seay. Detectives are investigating the case.

Anyone who has information on Seay's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

