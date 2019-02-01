Pontiac woman fights to recover from burns allegedly caused by her boyfriend

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Pontiac woman is recovering in the hospital from second-degree burns that cover nearly half her body.

Police said it happened because her boyfriend set her on fire.

“January 16 and I believe around 9 p.m.,” Ed Galloway Jr., the victim's brother, said.

It’s a date Ed Galloway will never forget. Galloway said that day and the details are stuck in his mind forever.

“When I got the call, I was told that she had burns over 45 percent of her body. First-, second-, and third-degree burns,” Galloway said.

The news of what happened to his sister is something he wasn’t expecting.

Galloway said growing up, Connie Smith would take care of him. He said his sister is simply the glue that holds his family together, but now the rules are reversed.

“She’s always been there for me, so usually it’s something going on with me, but when I found out it’s something going on with her, it broke my heart,” Galloway said.

Police said her boyfriend, James Monterey Montgomery, poured brandy on Smith and then used his lighter to set her on fire after an argument.

Galloway said she’s at Detroit Receiving Hospital. Her body is 45 percent covered with second-degree burns.

Meanwhile, Montgomery is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder-life, a felony.

“I want to know why? My sister’s been taking care of you all of this time and my sister loved him,” Galloway said.

The family said Smith has a long road to recovery and of course, the medical bills are piling up. They have started a GoFundMe account.

GoFundMe: Supporting Connie Smith

