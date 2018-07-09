Portion of Rochester Hills under boil water advisory due to loss of pressure

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - An area of northwest Rochester Hills is under a boil water advisory due to a loss of water pressure.

The area is north of Tienken Road and west of Livernois Road. Everyone who lives or works in this area is advised to boil water before using it until further notice.

"This boil water notice shall remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. An update will be provided on our communication channels when the boil water advisory has been lifted," reads a statement from the city.

Anyone with questions should contact the city of Rochester Hills at 248-656-4685 or DPS@rochesterhills.org.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.