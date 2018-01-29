READ: Michigan AG's letter to Michigan State University Board outlines steps of investigation

DETROIT - A letter from Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and a special independent counsel addressed to the Michigan State University Board of Trustees outlines the initial steps of an investigation into how the school's leaders handled the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.

Read the letter here:

Over the weekend, Schuette said he will lead his investigation into the way the university handled the Nassar case.

Schuette described the team he has assembled to lead the investigation, including a special prosecutor and the Michigan State Police, and said there will be a public report when the investigation is completed.

“We will meet with every victim," Schuette said.

The MSU Board of Trustees asked Schuette to investigate the events surrounding the wide-ranging sexual abuse case of the former doctor.

He said Saturday that he didn't need advice about how to handle the investigation from the board because of their conduct during the situation.

“This will be done right. Period," Schuette said. "No individual and no department at Michigan State University is off-limits."

Football, basketball programs under fire

Meanwhile, reports from ESPN accuse the school's football and basketball programs of hiding a culture of sexual assault.

"As far as the reports today, we will cooperate with any investigation going forward, as we always do," said basketball coach Tom Izzo. "That's about all I have to say."

