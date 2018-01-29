WATCH: 7 key moments from the Larry Nassar sex abuse sentencing

Watch the video above.

Former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced last week for criminal sexual conduct on minors.

For nearly three decades, Nassar used his position to sexually abuse young girls.

Over the seven-day sentencing, 156 women and girls came forward to deliver victim impact statements.

1. Kyle Stephens' Statement - starts at 0:30

Kyle Stephens was the first victim to address the court. She was six years old when Nassar began abusing her.

"Larry Nassar wedged himself between myself and my family," Stephens said. "And used his leverage as my parents' trusted friend to pry us apart until we fractured."

Stephen’s father killed himself after finding out the truth.

2. Larry Nassar's Letter to the Judge - starts at 1:54

Day three of the sentencing began with Judge Rose Marie Aquilina addressing a letter from Nassar in which he made several complaints.

"Now Aquilina is having a four-day sentencing media circus," Nassar wrote.

Aquilina responded to the letter, saying it "isn't worth the paper it's written on."

3. The Story of Chelsea Markham - starts at 3:51

Chelsea Markham became one of Nassar's patients in 1995, at the age of 10. She took her own life in 2009. Her mother, Donna, spoke on her behalf.

"She couldn't deal with the pain anymore," she said. "It all started with him and just became worse."

4. MSU President Appears in Court - starts at 7:15

Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon attended court on day two of the sentencing. She spoke briefly to the media, and when asked about MSU's accountability, the MSU president was confronted by abuse survivor Lindsey Lemke.

Lemke addressed the court the following day, saying, "I don't know how you can still call yourself a president because I don't."

Simon announced her resignation hours after the sentencing.

5. Olympians Address the Court - starts at 9:31

Nassar became a Michigan State University team physician in 1997. Despite 2 accusations of sexual assault while Nassar was at the university, he joined the 2000 Olympic team in Sydney.

2000 bronze medalist Jamie Dantzscher, and 2012 gold medalists Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber addressed the court. 2012 gold medalist McKayla Maroney was unable to appear in court, but had her statement read.

"If over these many years just one adult listened and had the courage and character to act, this tragedy could have been avoided," Raisman said.

6. Rachael Denhollander's Statement - starts at 12:41

Rachael Denhollander was the first person to come forward with accusations of sexual abuse against Nassar in 2016. She was the last victim to address the court on day seven.

"I plead with you to impose the maximum sentence under the plea agreement because everything is what these survivors are worth," Denhollander told Judge Aquilina.

7. The Sentencing - starts at 15:30

Before the sentencing came down, Larry Nassar addressed the court. He said the victims' words "had a significant emotional effect."

Judge Aquilina read more from Nassar's letter, in which he said, "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. It is just a complete nightmare, the stories that are being fabricated to sensationalize this."

Aquilina said she did not believe rehabilitation was possible with Nassar, and sentenced him to 40 to 175 years in prison.

