Redford Township woman slain in home, suspect on the loose

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Redford Township are issuing a warning to residents as they search for a suspect or suspects in the death of a 65-year-old woman.

Neighbors found Donna Rutherford dead in her home last Thursday in the 19800 block of Five Points. They said Rutherford was a beloved member of the community.

"Very friendly, open to everybody. When my parents died she brought food over here," an anonymous neighbor said.

Neighbors said Rutherford remained devoted to her late husband, who died a few years ago.

Redford Township police do not believe the attack was random, and they think Rutherford was specifically targeted. Police are not revealing how she died.

Police have not offered a detailed description of the suspect or suspects but said they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on the murder needs to contact Redford Township police or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

READ: Redford Township police seek vehicle stolen after woman killed at home

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.