WARREN, Mich. - Good Samaritans and first responders worked together Friday night to free a man from an overturned car on the eastbound lanes of I-696.

According to authorities, the car was traveling on 11 Mile Road when it drove through a red light and over a bridge, landing on its roof on the freeway. The driver was the only one inside and was taken to a hospital.

His condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.