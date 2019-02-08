Residents with sensitivity to smell encouraged to stay inside during Detroit Marathon repairs

Residents with extreme sensitivity to odors are encouraged to stay inside in case an odor is emitted.

DETROIT - The Marathon Oil Refinery in Southwest Detroit will be working on repairs Friday that could lead to odors being released into the air, according to city officials.

Residents with extreme sensitivity to odors are encouraged to stay inside in case an odor is emitted.

On Sunday residents across Metro Detroit, primarily from southwest Detroit and downriver communities complained about a foul gas odor from the Marathon Oil Refinery.

Marathon determined the source of the odor was a flare at the refinery that was not functioning properly and needed to be repaired.

Marathon released the following statement Friday regarding repair work at its southwest Detroit facility.

"Marathon Petroleum continues to conduct air monitoring in nearby communities, and continues to share results with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the City of Detroit's Buildings, Safety, Engineering and Environmental Department. We plan to begin repairs to the malfunctioning flare this afternoon. As a precautionary measure, we will continue air monitoring for several hours after we de-activate the flare, in case there is any residual gas in the flare during the final de-activation process. We have notified local emergency response agencies of our plans."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.