Rising Grosse Ile deer population leads to deer cull

GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Named by French explorers in the 1600s, Grosse Ile -- meaning big island -- is about 10 square miles and is bursting with deer.

The issue, according to township officials, is wildlife lovers who feed the deer. Deer have done thousands of dollars' worth of damages to homes and vehicles.

The Department of Natural Resources said that relocation and sterilization isn't feasible, so the decision was made to thin the herd with a deer cull.

The township applied for permits to allow police to lower the deer numbers.

Venison from the Grosse Ile Township cull will eventually make its way to local food banks.

