Robbers who punched, assaulted man with weapon before stealing phone sought by Detroit police

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a robbery that happened on the city's west side Jan. 19.

According to police, the 25-year-old victim pulled into a gas station parking lot in the 18000 block of West Chicago to make a phone call.

As the victim was looking down at his phone, the first robber opened the driver’s side door of the victim’s black 2005 Buick LaCrosse, punched the victim and demanded money.

The second robber entered the vehicle through the driver’s side rear door and assaulted the victim with a weapon.

The robbers then took the victim’s cell phone and fled on foot southbound on the Southfield Freeway Service Drive. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The first robber is described as a black man wearing a red jacket with a gray hooded sweater underneath. The second robber is described as a black man. No further description was provided for him.

Surveillance photos of the first robber were taken from a local cellphone store. If you have any information call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

