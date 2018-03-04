Rochester Hills woman falls victim to Michigan roads, loses 6 tires to potholes in 3 weeks

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - We thought Mike Hacham was unlucky.

He’s the Dearborn man who has lost seven tires so far to potholes.

Now, we’ve found Shannon Lazovski from Rochester Hills.

Lazovski is a PR expert and mom, and she is on the road a lot. With the roads crumbling, she has blown tire after tire and even lost three tires at once.

She is reminding everyone that they can report potholes in Oakland County here.

The state is expected to send $175 million to the Department of Transportation, counties and cities for pothole repairs. Most local officials say that won’t help them fix many roads at all.

