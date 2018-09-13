Romulus police want help finding suspect in Halecreek Elementary break-ins

ROMULUS, Mich. - Romulus police have made three arrests in connection with break-ins at Halecreek Elementary, but they are still searching for a fourth suspect.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Two thieves sought in theft of 40 iPads from Romulus elementary school

Police believe Malik Ware and three other people were involved with stealing iPads from the elementary school.

The burglaries happened Sunday, Aug. 19, Monday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 26. The suspects allegedly took about 40 silver/black iPads that belonged to the school.

In August police recovered about 35 iPads. A 17-year-old Taylor resident was in custody and they were looking for two other suspects.

They have since arrested Davon Thomas and Dawaun Peoples.

Police are still searching for Ware and are asking for information on his whereabouts.

Police intend to seek charges against anyone involved with receiving, selling or concealing the stolen iPads.

