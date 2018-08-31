Two thieves sought in theft of 40 iPads from Romulus elementary school

Police are still searching for two of the three suspects involved in carrying out multiple burglaries at Halecreek Elementary School in Romulus. The two suspects being sought by police are Dawaun Peoples, left, and Davon Thomas, right.

Romulus police are actively searching for two men who were involved in three separate burglaries at Halecreek Elementary School on Harrison Avenue.

A third suspect, a 17-year-old Taylor resident, is in police custody.

The burglaries happened Sunday, Aug. 19, Monday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 26.

During the third burglary, the suspects took about 40 silver/black iPads that belonged to the school.

"Romulus Community Schools" is engraved on the back of the iPads.

The iPads are also in rubber cases with screen covers.

Detectives were able to recover at least 35 iPad devices. The names of the two suspects still being sought by police are Davon Thomas and Dawaun Peoples.

Police will be seeking charges against anyone involved with receiving, selling or concealing the stolen devices. Police intend to return the devices to Romulus Community Schools in time for the upcoming school year.

