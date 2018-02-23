Ronald Ilitch, son of former Tigers and Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch, found dead in Troy hotel room

DETROIT - Ronald Ilitch, son of former Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch, has been found dead in a hotel room in Troy, sources told Local 4.

Sources said the body of Ronald Ilitch, 60, was found at the Marriott Hotel in Troy. He died of an apparent drug overdose, sources said.

Troy police are at the hotel, and officials said they have no comment on the case. Police would only say they have an investigation open.

Sources told Local 4 Ronald Ilitch was found with a woman who is unknown to his family.

Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, released the following statement following his brother's death:

"On behalf of my mother Marian Ilitch and our entire family, I want to express our sadness and grief at Ron’s passing. We’re devastated about this loss, and we ask for respect of the family’s privacy during this difficult time."

In August 2014, Detroit police pulled over Ronald Ilitch's Corvette and found cocaine on him. He was arraigned and charged in the case, but instead of possession of cocaine, he was allowed to plea down to usage of cocaine, which spared him any jail or prison time.

Instead, he was given a year's probation.

In 2006, Ronald Ilitch was arrested in Oakland County on an alleged domestic violence claim. He was not adjudicated in the case.

Mike Ilitch died on Feb. 10, 2017. He was 87 years old.

