Roseville police seek shooter after shell casings, car with bullet holes found

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville police are looking for someone who fired shots in a neighborhood after shell casings and a car with bullet holes was found early Sunday.

Police received a call about shots fired about 12:40 a.m.

When officers responded to the 25000 block of Ronald Street, near 10 Mile and Kelly roads, they found several shell casings and a car that had been hit by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Roseville police at 586-775-2100.

