Royal Oak officials: Someone vandalized public piano by putting adhesive on keys

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A public piano placed in front of Gayle's Chocolates in Royal Oak has been vandalized, according to city officials.

In a news release Monday, a spokesman for the city manager said someone spread adhesive along the keys of the piano, making them inoperable. The vandalism is believed to have happened on Wednesday, Aug. 1.

Someone vandalized a public piano Aug. 1, 2018 in Royal Oak. (WDIV)

The piano was placed in front of Gayle's in fall 2016 as the first of its kind in what is known as the "Royal Oak Public Piano Project."

"We always know that the quality of our pianos will degrade over time, but to have someone maliciously try to silence one is disheartening" Commission for the Arts Chair Jason Gittinger said. "This program brings so much joy and so many smiles to the community. I hope we can find this individual, so they don’t do this again."

The Royal Oak Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information on this vandalism is asked to contact Royal Oak police at 248-246-3500.

