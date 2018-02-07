Royal Oak police: Couple attacked, robbed outside downtown National Coney Island

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Police are searching for two armed suspects after a couple was attacked and robbed in the parking lot of a National Coney Island restaurant in the 1800 block of North Main Street.

Royal Oak police said the couple were in a vehicle in the downtown parking lot about 1:19 a.m. Tuesday when two men armed with handguns approached them and demanded money. The woman told police she was struck in the face by one of the suspects with the handle of the gun. She suffered a minor injury and declined treatment, police said.

The suspects fled with the couple's wallets and a cellphone.

Royal Oak police offered these suspect descriptions:

Suspect No. 1 is described as a black male with glasses standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a light blue zip up hoodie and a winter hat.

Suspect No. 2 is described as a black male standing about 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He was wearing all dark clothing and a ski mask.

Police said the suspects fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspects involved should call Royal Oak police at 248-246-3456.

