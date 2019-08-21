Detroit police still searching for hit-and-run driver who killed woman riding bicycle

DETROIT - Detroit police are still searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman riding her bicycle on the city's west side.

Sheila Jett, 62, was riding her bicycle at 9:45 p.m. on June 1 in the area of Schoolcraft and Bentler Street when she was struck by a vehicle, police said.

Jett was pronounced dead after the crash, officials said.

The driver fled the scene. Officials didn't release any information about the driver or the vehicle.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

