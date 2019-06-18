Family begs for hit-and-run driver to come forward a year after man killed on 8 Mile in Detroit

DETROIT - Leonard Ross was hit and killed while crossing 8 Mile Road near Wyoming Avenue on May 25, 2018.

The only real clue about who hit Ross is some blurry security camera video that showed a Chrysler 300 involved in the crash.

“I just want justice for my nephew,” Teresa Johnson said.

It may seem like a simple plea, but Johnson said that request is difficult. The day her nephew, 65-year-old Ross, was hit and killed is a day she won’t forget.

Ross was leaving the Shell gas station when he was struck.

It’s been a year and the driver is still out there.

“They should not get no rest, no sleep or nothing until they come forward, because you wouldn’t hit a dog and leave him in the street. He’s a human being," Johnson said. "I forgive you. Turn yourself in and be the man, you know, be a man. You know you hit somebody... You know your car is damaged and you know what you did that night."

