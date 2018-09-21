Detroit family pleads for driver to come forward in deadly hit & run on 8 Mile Road

Leonard Ross was struck and killed along 8 Mile Road in May.

"He knew a lot of people and a lot of people that's still hurting," Ross' daughter Lashana Brantley said.

While security cameras captured the vehicle involved, there's been no arrest in the case. Ross' family is looking to change that after four months with no answers.

"Anybody that knew him had something good to say," Brantley said. "He had something encouraging for you to say. Just all around good person and he was taken from us way too soon. Way too soon."

Ross was headed home from a gas station just after 10:15 p.m. on May 25 when he crossed 8 Mile Road at the intersection of Wyoming Avenue. A black Chrysler 300, traveling an a hit rate of speed, sped through a red light and struck Ross. It did not stop and fled eastbound down 8 Mile Road.

"He's gone and it's not fair to my family that we have to still suffer," Brantley said.

Ross was the father of 4 children and was 65-years-old when he died.

"How can you sleep at night? How can you rest when you know that you done something wrong?" said Boss' aunt Teresa Johnson. "You took someone's life. It could have been one of your loved ones."

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or at the official website here.

All information will be taken anonymously.

"God bless you. I'll pray for you," Johnson said. "Just turn yourself in and come forward."

