Man wanted in burglary of Happy's Pizza on Woodward Avenue in Detroit

A suspect in the burglary of a Happy's Pizza restaurant in Detroit.

DETROIT - Police are searching for a man in connection with a burglary at Happy's Pizza in Detroit.

Officials said the incident happened July 20 at the Happy's Pizza located at 7450 Woodward Avenue near Grand Boulevard in Detroit's New Center neighborhood.

Police said the man was 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed about 190 pounds. He had a light complexion and was wearing a black hat with a white logo, white pants, brown boots and no shirt, according to authorities.

He was possibly driving a red Ford E350 passenger van with no visible license plate, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can stay anonymous.

