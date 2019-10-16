Mother of teen killed in Detroit drive-by pleads for information in daughter's death

DETROIT - Jada Rankin never got the chance to get her driver's license, go to prom or graduate from Sterling Heights High School.

She was fatally shot outside her grandmother's house in 2016 when she was 15 years old.

Rankin's family stood in a park named in her honor Wednesday to bring attention to the unsolved murder.

They hope that sharing key details could spark a memory.

Rankin was killed at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2016. She and her family were leaving her grandmother's house in the 14300 block of Ardmore Street. They were celebrating her brother's birthday.

A car sped down the street and Rankin's brother yelled at the driver to slow down. The driver got out of the car and fired shots, striking Rankin, according to authorities.

Rankin's family wants answers and justice for their devastating loss. They believe someone knows who fired the shots. ​​​​​​

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $13,500 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest. Information can be submitted anonymous.

Anyone who knows anything that might help is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.