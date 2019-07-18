Police seek driver who struck Detroit man riding minibike, causing life-changing injuries

DETROIT - Detroit police are still searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a Detroit man riding a minibike, leaving him with life-changing injuries.

Reginald Solomon was riding his minibike with friends around 8:50 p.m. March 26 on Schaefer Highway near Grand River Avenue on Detroit's west side, police said.

He was heading south on Schaefer Highway when he was rear-ended and knocked off his bike by a silver 2008-2010 Chrysler Sebring convertible, according to authorities.

The vehicle of a driver suspected of striking a man on a mini bike on Schaefer Highway in Detroit on March 26, 2019. (WDIV)

The vehicle of a driver suspected of striking a man on a mini bike on Schaefer Highway in Detroit on March 26, 2019. (WDIV)

After hitting Solomon, the driver fled the area, officials said.

Solomon suffered massive injuries to his brain, including a shattered skull, bleeding and blot clots, police said. He is paralyzed on his left side and has very low comprehension, family members said.

Solomon was in the intensive care unit but is now slowly recovering in a rehabilitation center, according to officials.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.