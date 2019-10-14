Reward offered for information 22 years after woman's body found in Detroit

DETROIT - Lisa Gause's body was found 22 years ago on Detroit's west side.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information about Gause's slaying. Her body was discovered at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 14, 1997, under a viaduct at 12th Street, just north of I-94.

Her mother said she last talked to her daughter on the phone Oct. 11, 1997.

Gause's family members said she was last seen talking to someone in a van. Police said she may have been murdered somewhere else and dumped where her body was found.

Gause left behind one child. She graduated from Redford High School, had an associate degree from Wayne County Community College and dreamed of earning a criminology degree. She played on the Grandell Presbyterian Church baseball team and sang in the High Praise Cathedral choir.

Anyone with information about Gause's killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP or online at 1800speakup.org.

