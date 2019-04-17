Shooter still at large nearly 25 years after 19-year-old man killed on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A shooter who killed a 19-year-old man on Detroit's east side is still at large nearly 25 years after the incident, police said.

Curtis Maddox told his family around midnight in May 1994 that he was leaving home to walk to the gas station at Six Mile and John R roads to get food.

Family members said he didn't return from the store and left his phone behind, so they had no way to reach him.

After three days, his mother filed a missing person report and police informed her that Maddox was at a morgue.

Police said Maddox had been shot to death. His body was found around 1 a.m. May 10, 1994, at 97 West Robinwood Street near John R Road on Detroit's east side, according to authorities.

Maddox attended Pershing High School in Detroit and played on the basketball team.

He had two children and enjoyed rapping, playing basketball and playing cards with family, officials said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.