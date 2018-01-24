Victim pleads for answers in shooting at Detroit fireworks show

DETROIT - A shooting at the Detroit fireworks show turned what was supposed to be a joyous night for one family into chaos. It also left one woman badly injured.

Now there are new calls to find the person who fired shots during the celebration in Downtown Detroit.

Chiquita Johnson was Downtown with her family to watch the fireworks, but she left in an ambulance with a gunshot wound. More than 200 days have passed, and the person who pulled the trigger is still on the streets.

Johnson wants justice. She remembers what happened that night like it was yesterday, and she's asking for whoever shot her to turn (himself or herself) in.

"You altered my whole entire life," Johnson said. "I'm walking around with a bullet that I shouldn't even have."

That was the message from Johnson as she remembered the moment she said her life changed forever. She was with her family at the fireworks show when the bull hit her in her side.

"I can barely stand," Johnson said. "I do my best to try and enjoy life. I just want somebody's help. I can't take any more. It's the worst pain ever. I just need your help, please."

Police are still searching for the shooter, which frustrates Johnson and her family.

"It's just a shame that we can't enjoy a family function without the violence in the city of Detroit," Johnson's mother, Calesther Arnold, said.

"All I'm asking is to turn yourself in," Johnson said. "I'm not mad at anybody. I even forgave you already, because I can't continue with my life if I don't forgive you for what you've done to me."

The reward for information that leads to an arrest is $1,000, but if police receive a valid tip by midnight Wednesday, the reward will be increased to $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

