Second arrest made in connection with fatal shooting of off-duty Detroit firefighter

DETROIT - A second arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Detroit firefighter Tuesday at his home on the city's west side.

An 18-year-old was taken into custody Thursday, and Friday's arrest marks the second in the case.

Teenager taken into custody

The motive on Wiley's death isn't clear, but police said the 18-year-old knew Wiley.

"We believe the victim was acquainted with this individual," said Cpt. Michael McGinnis. "There's no concern for the public at large."

Sources said the teenager in custody used to live on the same block until his family was evicted from their home recently.

Neighbors described him as strange. Roger Addison saw him standing at Wiley's front door two days before his death.

"He just knocked on the door viciously," Addison said. "And when I say viciously, I mean viciously. I mean, it was almost like breaking the glass."

He didn't get into the house that night. Police said he returned and left after allegedly killing Wiley and stealing several items from the home, including his SUV, which was found burned.

Many on the block are relieved police have a suspect in custody, but are still saddened by the loss of their neighbor.

Firefighter's family speaks

After Jack Wiley II was fatally shot, police found his car in Southwest Detroit. Someone had set it on fire, police said.

“You took a great person, from not just us, but from a great city and great family,” his father, Jack Wiley, said. “Once you become a Detroit firefighter in this city, everyone you serve is your family."

He said he can't describe the pain of losing his son.

Police said someone broke into the firefighter's home Tuesday morning and killed him.

Several family members and friends showed up at the scene, trying to cope with the loss together. His family members said that support and prayers are helping them through this tough time.

Local 4 learned several agencies are now investigating the case.

“To the guys that did this, trust me, we’re going to get you," Wiley said. "We have several agencies working this case. Trust me, we’re going to get you."

