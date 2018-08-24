Police arrest teenager in connection with off-duty Detroit firefighter killed in his home

DETROIT - A teenager has been taken into custody after an off-duty Detroit firefighter was shot and killed Tuesday at his home on the city's west side.

RELATED: Arrest made in fatal shooting of off-duty Detroit firefighter on city's west side

After Jack Wiley II was fatally shot, police found his car in Southwest Detroit. Someone had set it on fire, police said.

The motive on Wiley's death isn't clear, but police said the 18-year-old knew Wiley.

"We believe the victim was acquainted with this individual," said Cpt. Michael McGinnis. "There's no concern for the public at large."

Sources said the teenager in custody used to live on the same block until his family was evicted from their home recently.

Neighbors described him as strange. Roger Addison saw him standing at Wiley's front door two days before his death.

"He just knocked on the door viciously," Addison said. "And when I say viciously, I mean viciously. I mean, it was almost like breaking the glass."

He didn't get into the house that night. Police said he returned and left after allegedly killing Wiley and stealing several items from the home, including his SUV, which was found burned.

Many on the block are relieved police have a suspect in custody, but are still saddened by the loss of their neighbor.

"I'm going to miss him," said his father, Jack Wiley Jr.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.