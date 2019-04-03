Serial bank robbery suspect uses notes to target 3 banks in Oakland, Macomb counties, police say

Surveillance images of a serial bank robbery suspect captured at banks in Chesterfield, Shelby and Orion townships. (WDIV)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - The search for a serial bank robber has come to an end after authorities arrested a Washington Township man they say used notes to demand money when holding up three banks in Macomb and Oakland counties.

Michael Hue Thompson, 47, is accused of targeting a Chase Bank in Chesterfield Township and robbing a Huntington Bank in Shelby Township and a Bank of America in Orion Township.

Chesterfield Township attempted bank robbery

Police said Thompson walked into the Chase Bank at 27100 23 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township around 3:30 p.m. March 7.

Witnesses described the bank robber as being in his 50s and about 6 feet tall.

Police said Thompson walked into the bank wearing a dark-colored Carhartt winter hat, dark framed glasses, jeans, white tennis shoes and a dark-colored three-quarter-length coat.

A Chesterfield Township bank robbery suspect (WDIV)

Thompson approached the teller and told her, "I need to make a withdrawal," according to authorities. The teller told him she didn't have access to any money at her window so he would need to see the next teller, officials said.

She noticed Thompson was holding an envelope with black writing on it, including the word, "Robbery," police said. She told police she realized he was robbing the bank.

Thompson told the second teller several times to, "Give me the money out of your top drawer," police said. When the teller told him she had to push some buttons to open the drawer, he got frustrated and left the bank without any money, according to officials.

Surveillance video appears to show Thompson carrying a blue mesh bag when he approached the tellers, authorities said.

Bank robbery in Shelby Township

On the following day, officials said Thompson walked into the Huntington Bank at 15075 24 Mile Road in Shelby Township at 10:17 a.m.

He was described as a man in his late 40s or early 50s, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 300 pounds, police said. He was wearing jeans, white tennis shoes, a dark hat, dark framed glasses and a dark jacket, witnesses said.

A Shelby Township bank robbery suspect (WDIV)

Surveillance video appears to show a dark gray GMC pickup truck, possibly a GMC Sierra, being driven in the area of the bank several times that morning before turning into an apartment complex west of the bank.

At 10:16 a.m., a man believed to be Thompson can be seen walking from the area where the pickup truck was parked and walked into the bank, authorities said.

Thompson told the teller he wanted to make a withdrawal and slid her a white piece of paper, police said.

The teller told police the paper said, "Give me all your 50s and 100s. No dye packs."

A Huntington Bank that was robbed on March 8, 2019. (WDIV)

Dye packs are used by banks to foil bank robberies by causing stolen cash to be permanently marked with a dye shortly after a robbery, according to an expert.

Thompson pulled out a blue mesh bag that looked like a banker's bag, according to police.

After reading the note, the teller took money from her top drawer, activated her alarm and placed the money on the counter, according to authorities.

Thompson asked, "Is that it?" and the teller said yes, police said.

Thompson grabbed the money, put it in the blue bag, took his request note and walked out of the bank, officials said.

A Shelby Township bank robbery suspect (WDIV)

Surveillance video appears to show Thompson leaving the bank at 10:18 a.m. and walking west toward the area of the pickup truck, police said.

Huntington Bank officials said about $2,250 was stolen.

Bank robbery in Orion Township

Police said Thompson robbed a third bank on March 21 in Orion Township.

A man believed to be Thompson walked into the Bank of America at 1391 South Lapeer Road in Orion Township at 4:17 p.m., according to authorities.

He was described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall and about 220 pounds. He was wearing the same Carhartt winter hat, jeans, white tennis shoes and a brown Carhartt three-quarter zip jacket, police said.

A Orion Township bank robbery suspect (WDIV)

Surveillance video appears to show Thompson pulling out a piece of paper before walking into the bank and holding it over his hand to open doors. An expert said Thompson was likely trying to conceal his fingerprints.

Once inside the bank, Thompson walked to the endorsement counter and started writing on a bank slip, police said. He then put the slip in his pocket and walked to the teller, police said.

Thompson told the teller not to panic and gave her a note that demanded 20s, 50s and 100s with no dye packs, according to authorities.

A Orion Township bank robbery suspect (WDIV)

The teller collected money from her drawer and handed it to Thompson, who put it into a blue or green money or banker bag, officials said.

Thompson left the bank and walked north, police said.

Bank of America officials said about $5,000 was stolen.

Thompson identified

Shelby Township police released surveillance images from the three incidents and said the same person was believed to be responsible.

Authorities said they received several anonymous tips, some of which identified Thompson as the person in the surveillance footage.

Investigators learned Thompson lived on North Commons Circle in Washington Township and identified his cellphone number.

Police also said a gray 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck is registered to Thompson at the North Commons Circle address.

Criminal history

Authorities said Thompson has several prior felony convictions in Indiana.

In October 1997, he was convicted of theft and receiving stolen property, police said.

In March 1999 he was convicted of robbery, according to records. This conviction stemmed from a bank robbery in Indianapolis, according to police.

In July 2003, he was convicted of theft and receiving stolen property, police said.

Cellphone records

On March 25, detectives from the Shelby Township Police Department saw the GMC Sierra parked in the driveway and watched Thompson going in and out of the garage, authorities said.

Officials obtained a search warrant for subscriber information and call detail records for Thompson's phone number.

Around 3:18 p.m. March 7, Thompson's cellphone received an incoming call about 1.2 miles from the Chase Bank, which was targeted around 3:30 p.m., according to police.

The cellphone had no activity between 9:46 a.m. and 10:35 a.m. March 8, police said. The Huntington Bank robbery happened at 10:17 a.m.

Around 4:17 p.m. March 21, Thompson's cellphone received a call about a half-mile from the Bank of America that was robbed at 4:17 p.m., according to authorities.

Police said Thompson's home is about 15 miles away from the Chase Bank, about seven miles away from the Huntington Bank and about 15 miles away from the Bank of America.

Charges

The criminal complaint accuses Thompson of attempted bank robbery for the Chase Bank incident and bank robbery for the Huntington Bank and Bank of America incidents.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.