Someone caused $10,000 worth of damage at Canfield Ice Arena in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police in Dearborn Heights are working to find out who vandalized Canfield Ice Arena.

Police said the arena, which has been under construction, sustained more than $10,000 worth of damage to bathroom sinks, toilets, mirrors, glass showcases, water fountains and light fixtures.

The vandalism happened sometime between May 7 and May 13, police said. The vandal, or vandals, illegally entered the building.

Anyone with information on this vandalism needs to contact Dearborn Heights police at 313-227-7487.

The arena is located at 2100 Kinloch.

