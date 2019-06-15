Son accused of beating father to death with golf club in Marysville

Police said a Marysville man murdered his father with a golf club.

Police responded Wednesday morning to a home on Lighthouse Drive near Bunce Avenue in Marysville for a report that someone killed his father with a golf club.

Officers found Allen Stahl, 75, dead at the scene. Medical officials determined he was killed by blunt force trauma.

Stahl's son, Jonathan Stahl, 40, was taken into custody. He was arraigned Friday on one count of first-degree murder.

Watch the video above for the full report from Local 4 News at 11.

Related:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.