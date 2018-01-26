Sources: Armed man barricaded inside Canton Township bank with hostages

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Sources told Local 4 that an armed man is barricaded inside a Canton Township bank with hostages.

Officials said they are negotiating with a bank robber who barricaded himself inside the Citizens Bank on Canton Center Road in Canton Township.

The Citizens Bank is near the intersection of Canton Center and Cherry Hill roads.

Canton police officers and members of the Western-Wayne Special Operations Team are still at the scene.

They said the robber has barricaded himself inside the bank with multiple employees. Sources told Local 4 the man is armed.

At least one hostage has been released from the bank. The assistant manager of Citizens Bank had been texting her husband throughout the situation, and her husband reached out to Local 4. He told us she has been released and is talking to detectives.

The hostage's family told Local 4 there were a total of three hostages inside the bank when the standoff began. Two of the hostages have been released, and one was still inside the bank as of 7 p.m. Thursday

Nearby business owner describes scene

"Right now the police have it all secured in the area," Rose's Restaurant and Lounge owner Richard Costantino said. "They have a good lockdown on it, and we evacuated the restaurant for the safety of our patrons and canceled our reservations."

Rose's Restaurant and Lounge is next to Citizens Bank.

"They have it all blocked off right now," Costantino said "They don't know how long it's going to be. The gentleman is in the bank."

Costantino said the Canton Police Department and other police agencies are positioned outside the bank.

"It's a little tense honestly right now," Costantino said.

Police said it's unclear if the man inside the bank is working alone or if he has accomplices.

Canton Center Road is closed north of Cherry Hill Road. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Canton police issue message to public

Canton police are asking residents not to call the police department unless they need emergency assistance.

"Please refrain from calling to see if nearby businesses or the roads are open," Canton police said in a statement. "Your cooperation is appreciated."

