State House candidate arraigned in embezzlement of Oakland County treasurer campaign funds

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A candidate running for state representative in Michigan was arraigned Friday in connection with the embezzlement of the Oakland County Treasurer's campaign funds.

Jennifer Iki Suidan, 34, of Wolverine Lake, was charged with embezzlement of $100,000 or more, which is a 20-year felony.

Suidan is running for state representative in Michigan's 39th House District.

Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner accused Suidan of embezzling around $150,000 from his campaign when she was campaign fund treasurer.

Suidan was booked into the Oakland County Jail and released on $25,000 bail.

She is scheduled to return to court Oct. 22 for a preliminary examination in front of Judge Debra Nance of 46th District Court.

The Michigan Democratic Party issued the following statement last month on behalf of Party Chair Brandon Dillon:

"There is no excuse for these actions, whether committed during a campaign or as a private citizen. Regardless of the timeline, the only option on the table for Ms. Suidan as a candidate is to suspend her campaign for the 39th State House seat immediately. We remain focused on electing our candidates up and down the ballot who will fight for quality, affordable healthcare, protect our Great Lakes, and take on the special interests like Betsy DeVos who have used our state as their piggy bank for the past decade while working people and families continue to suffer under complete Republican control of our government."

