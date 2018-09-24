State house candidate accused of embezzling $100,000 from Oakland County treasurer's campaign

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan House Democrats are calling on Jennifer Suidan of Commerce Township to immediately suspend her campaign in the wake of embezzlement allegations. Suidan is running for state representative in Michigan's 39th House District.

Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner is accusing Suidan of embezzling $100,000 from his campaign when she worked for it.

The Michigan Democratic Party issued the following statement today on behalf of Party Chair Brandon Dillon regarding allegations against Suidan by her employer:

"There is no excuse for these actions, whether committed during a campaign or as a private citizen. Regardless of the timeline, the only option on the table for Ms. Suidan as a candidate is to suspend her campaign for the 39th State House seat immediately. We remain focused on electing our candidates up and down the ballot who will fight for quality, affordable healthcare, protect our Great Lakes, and take on the special interests like Betsy DeVos who have used our state as their piggy bank for the past decade while working people and families continue to suffer under complete Republican control of our government."

— Gongwer News Service (@GongwerMichigan) September 24, 2018

