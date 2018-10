Detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead near an abandoned home in River Rouge. (WDIV)

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - Michigan State Police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead near an abandoned home in River Rouge, officials said.

River Rouge police said the woman's body was found in the 200 block of Fairmont Street.

MSP crime lab officials are at the scene, police said. It is being treated as a homicide investigation.

