Steps to follow after a boil water advisory is lifted

LIVONIA, Mich. - After a boil water advisory is lifted, there are several steps that residents should follow.

Before no longer boiling water, consider following several steps.

1. Flush water

Unscrew and remove the faucet aerator (screen). Turn on each cold water faucet/tap slowly. Run cold water for five minutes. Clean and reinstall aerator.

2. Clear hot water tanks/heaters

Run hot water only at all faucets and flush until water runs cool or typically for a minimum of:

15 minutes for a typical household 40 gallon hot water tank.

30 minutes for a hot water tank greater than 40 gallons.

Hot water is then safe to use for washing of dishes, pots and pans, etc. by hand.

3. Replace filters

Water filters, such as ones used in refrigerators, faucets, pitchers and under the sink, are not designed to remove the specific bacteria potentially present during a boil water advisory. If you ran water through your filter during the boil water advisory, the filter could be contaminated.

Remove and discard water filters. Replace with a new filter following flushing.

If you can't flush or run water when filter is removed, replace it with the new filter after flushing. Always follow manufacturer's directions for filter replacement.

4. Check appliances

Always read and follow the owner's manual for directions to clean and flush all appliances that use water.

Dishwashers

After flushing hot water pipes and water heater, run empty dishwasher one time on the hottest or "sanitize" cycle.

Refrigerators/Freezers

Always follow filter replacement recommendations above.

For refrigerators without filters, flush water dispensers by running at least one quart of water.

If unsure of your dispenser's capacity, refer to manufacturer specifications.

Flush home automatic ice makers. Make three batches of ice cubes and discard all three batches.

Water Softeners

Run water softeners through a full regeneration (flush) cycle.

Portable Humidifiers

Discard any water used in the device.

Rinse the device with clean water and sanitize.

If your humidifier has a filter, sanitize the humidifier and replace the filter.

Always follow the manufacturer's instructions when you use bleach or any other cleaning product.

Use distilled or demineralized water in humidifiers.

Furnace Humidifiers

There is potential for bacteria to grow on humidifier pads and in humidifier reservoirs after a boil water advisory.

Follow manufacturer's guidelines to flush, clean, and disinfect all parts of the humidifier.

Other Devices

If you used contaminated water during the boil water advisory in nebulizers, continuous positive airway pressure machines, or oral, medical or health care devices, take the following actions:

Discard any water used in the devices listed above.

Rinse the device with clean water and sanitize.

If your humidifier has a filter, sanitize the humidifier and replace the filter.

Always follow the manufacturer's instructions when you use bleach or any other cleaning product.

Sterile water should be used for CPAP machines and nebulizers. Follow manufacturer's directions.

