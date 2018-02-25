Livonia boil water advisory lifted after water main break Thursday

LIVONIA, Mich. - A boil water advisory for the city of Livonia was lifted Sunday morning.

RELATED: Steps to follow after a boil water advisory is lifted

More Headlines

Two sets of water tests showed no contamination after a water main break Thursday night caused low water pressure.

The water main belongs to the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA). The city of Livonia said there was a transmission issue with the water main along Schoolcraft Road (I-96 Service Drive) from Stark Road to Middlebelt Road.

Water was spilling onto I-96 on Thursday night causing a big traffic problem. Vehicles were being averted off of the freeway at Middlebelt Road, but it was clear for traffic Friday morning.

The city said extensive road repairs are needed. Eastbound Schoolcraft Road east of Middlebelt Road remains closed to traffic and is expected to be closed for several days. Access to the on-ramp for eastbound I-96 is available.

Nearby Redford Township also was under a boil water advisory. That's been lifted.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.