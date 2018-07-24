Success of Downtown Detroit spreading to suburbs

DEARBORN, Mich. - Business is booming in Downtown Detroit, and some of that success is spreading to the suburbs.

There are 80,000 cars that use Michigan Avenue in Dearborn each day, and while it might make drivers impatient, it's a sign of success.

The success is in large part due to the overflow from the fast-growing, high-lease district of Detroit to its closest suburb to the west.

Sam Abbas is the founder and owner of Brome Modern Eastey, an easter that touts aesthetically and gastronomically clean eating. When he thought about starting his concept of a juicery and natural foods cafe, he thought about Detroit first, but found Dearborn to be the next-best thing.

Starting in Dearborn has given Abbas the strong foundation to expand into Detroit -- high rent and all.

To the north of Detroit, serious growth can be measures in terms of real estate -- double-digit value increases in Pleasant Ridge, Beverly Hills, Huntington Woods and Hazel Park.

