Suspect in Detroit serial killer case bound over in second sexual assault case

DETROIT - The suspect in a Detroit serial killer case has been bound over in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a second woman, officials said.

Deangelo Kenneth Martin, 34, of Detroit, is accused of kidnapping, strangling and assaulting a 51-year-old Detroit woman. He was bound over for trial Thursday in court.

The alleged assault happened around 1 a.m. June 3 at a house on the city's east side, officials said.

Martin is charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation and criminal sexual conduct -- assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

He was arraigned July 24 at 36th District Court.

"This is part two," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "We will continue to work on other cases where this defendant may also be involved."

Martin accused of rape in mother's basement

Martin is also accused of raping a woman and stabbing her neck in his mother's basement, officials said.

Martin is charged with assault with intent to murder and four counts of criminal sexual assault in that case.

The 26-year-old victim testified against Martin during a preliminary hearing, saying he invited her back to his mother's house for food, a shower and a place to sleep.

But when she tried to go to sleep with Martin in the basement, he tried to have sex with her, the woman said.

"I'm telling him, 'I can leave. I already took my shower. This is not about sex. I just really need sleep. I'm really tired,'" she said.

She told him no and fell asleep, officials said. The woman said he attacked her sometime the next morning.

"The next memory (I have is) waking up to a sharp knife, to shocking pressure into my neck, a jab straight through my neck," she said.

She testified that Martin began raping her and that she pulled the knife out of her own neck while it was happening.

She said Martin held the knife as he raped her, but when he was done, she noticed that he dropped the knife.

"I push him off of me and look to my left and he left the knife," she said. "So, I take ahold of it and I just start thrusting it at him."

Martin was bound over for trial on all charges related to this case.

Detroit serial killer case

Martin has also been named a suspect in a Detroit serial killer case linked to the deaths of three women:

Nancy Harrison - Body discovered March 19 on Coventry Street -- she is considered the first victim.

Travesene Ellis - Body discovered May 24 on Linnhurst Street -- she is considered the second victim.

Tamara M. Jones, who was found in a vacant house on Mack Avenue on June 5.

Two other women have also been linked to the investigation:

Deborah Reynolds was last seen with Martin in August. Human remains were discovered Dec. 22, 2018, inside an abandoned home, and police are awaiting DNA tests to confirm if the remains belong to Reynolds. Read more here.

Police are investigating to determine if the death of Annetta Nelson is connected to the serial killings. The 58-year-old mother of two was found dead on Detroit's west side. Read more here.

In the release announcing the latest charges against Martin Tuesday, officials said, "The Detroit Police Department investigation related to this defendant is ongoing."

