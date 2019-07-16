Detroit serial killer suspect will go to trial in unrelated sex assault case

DETROIT - Deangelo Martin, the man called a person of interest in the murders of two women found in vacant houses, was back in court Tuesday.

Martin faces a charge of assault with intent to murder and four criminal sexual conduct charges in an attack on a woman who said she escaped him. Police said Martin met the woman on May 6 at a crack house in Detroit.

Martin did not speak much in court Tuesday, only saying his name. He faced the 26-year-old woman whom prosecutors said he raped and tried to kill. Martin allegedly had invited the woman to his mother's house to eat, shower and sleep.

She testified that Martin's aggressiveness started when he got into the shower with her uninvited. Then, when she tried to go to sleep, she said, Martin pushed her to have sex. She said she went to sleep and woke up with a steak knife in her neck.

She said that's when Martin began to rape her. At some point, she said, she pulled the knife out of her neck and pleaded for her life. She said she finally got away by pushing him off her and grabbing the knife and stabbing at Martin before running up the stairs, which was when one of his family members called 911.

Martin was bound over on all five charges and will go to trial later this month.

Possible serial killer victims

Nancy Harrison - Body discovered March 19 on Coventry Street -- she is considered the first victim.

Travesene Ellis - Body discovered May 24 on Linnhurst Street -- she is considered the second victim.

Tamara M. Jones, who was found in a vacant house on Mack Avenue Wednesday, June 5.

Anyone with information needs to contact police at 313-596-2260.

Investigation continues

Deborah Reynolds was last seen with Martin in August. Human remains were discovered Dec. 22, 2018, inside an abandoned home, and police are awaiting DNA tests to confirm if the remains belong to Reynolds. Read more here.

Police are investigating to determine if the death of Annetta Nelson is connected to the serial killings. The 58-year-old mother of two was found dead on Detroit's west side. Read more here.

