Detroit serial killer suspect will go to trial in unrelated sex assault case

DETROIT - Deangelo Martin, the man called a person of interest in the murders of two women found in vacant houses, was back in court Tuesday.
Martin faces a charge of assault with intent to murder and four criminal sexual conduct charges in an attack on a woman who said she escaped him. Police said Martin met the woman on May 6 at a crack house in Detroit.
Martin did not speak much in court Tuesday, only saying his name. He faced the 26-year-old woman whom prosecutors said he raped and tried to kill. Martin allegedly had invited the woman to his mother's house to eat, shower and sleep.
She testified that Martin's aggressiveness started when he got into the shower with her uninvited. Then, when she tried to go to sleep, she said, Martin pushed her to have sex. She said she went to sleep and woke up with a steak knife in her neck.
She said that's when Martin began to rape her. At some point, she said, she pulled the knife out of her neck and pleaded for her life. She said she finally got away by pushing him off her and grabbing the knife and stabbing at Martin before running up the stairs, which was when one of his family members called 911.
Martin was bound over on all five charges and will go to trial later this month.
Possible serial killer victims
- Nancy Harrison - Body discovered March 19 on Coventry Street -- she is considered the first victim.
- Travesene Ellis - Body discovered May 24 on Linnhurst Street -- she is considered the second victim.
- Tamara M. Jones, who was found in a vacant house on Mack Avenue Wednesday, June 5.
- Anyone with information needs to contact police at 313-596-2260.
Investigation continues
- Deborah Reynolds was last seen with Martin in August. Human remains were discovered Dec. 22, 2018, inside an abandoned home, and police are awaiting DNA tests to confirm if the remains belong to Reynolds. Read more here.
- Police are investigating to determine if the death of Annetta Nelson is connected to the serial killings. The 58-year-old mother of two was found dead on Detroit's west side. Read more here.
Related:
- Mom of suspected Detroit serial killer writes letter from behind bars
- Police investigate if suspected Detroit serial killer is linked to unsolved murders around country
- Detroit serial killer investigation: What we know about the search for victims
- Hairbrush could link missing woman to Detroit serial killer case
- Detroit serial killer case draws attention to vacant homes
- Vigil to be held Saturday night for victim of Detroit serial killer
- Residents want city-owned home connected to Detroit serial killer case demolished
- Detroit serial killer case: Macomb County mother shares details of daughter's attack
- Community on Detroit's east side remains on high alert over serial killer
- Person of interest in Detroit serial killer case charged with sexually assaulting woman
- Serial killer suspect charged in east side stabbing and sexual assault
- Missing woman last seen with person of interest in Detroit serial killer investigation
- What we know about a possible serial killer case after multiple women found dead in Detroit
- Detroit police arrest person of interest in possible serial killer case
- Detroit police search for victims in vacant homes as hunt for possible serial killer continues
- Police provide update on Detroit serial killer case
- Detroit police working to identify 3rd victim in possible serial killer case
- Volunteers search for evidence against Detroit serial killer
- Murdered woman's daughter knows suspect in Detroit serial killer case
- Community working to protect women from potential serial killer in Detroit
- 'My sister didn't deserve this:' Family of woman slain by potential Detroit serial killer speak out
- Women patrol Detroit streets in search for suspected serial killer
- Detroit police link deaths of 3 women to possible serial killer targeting sex workers
- Detroit police believe serial killer is targeting sex workers on city's east side
- Detroit police look for possible serial killer targeting sex workers
- What we know: Detroit police investigating potential serial killer, rapist targeting sex workers
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.